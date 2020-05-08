Elizabeth Battaglia
Elizabeth Battaglia, 94, of Mount Pleasant, SC entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. Elizabeth (Betty) was formerly from Bridgeport, CT.
A Memorial Mass will take place in Connecticut, which will be scheduled in the late summer or early fall.
She will be missed dearly by her family.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.