Elizabeth Battaglia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Battaglia
Elizabeth Battaglia, 94, of Mount Pleasant, SC entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020. Elizabeth (Betty) was formerly from Bridgeport, CT.
A Memorial Mass will take place in Connecticut, which will be scheduled in the late summer or early fall.
She will be missed dearly by her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
My condolences
Debra
Family
May 9, 2020
RIP Aunt Betty . We will never forget you . Your sweet smile, and laugh. Bless your heart. My deepest sympathy to all the family. Love Tina And Aunt Jean Mihocko Battaglia.
Tina
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved