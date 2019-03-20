Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Elizabeth Beers
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
Elizabeth Beers Obituary
Elizabeth Helen Beers
Elizabeth Helen Beers, age 76 of Stratford, widow of Howard H. Beers passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late Chester and Rowena Brennan Baker. Survivors include her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Erica Beers of Milford; a brother, Richard Baker and his wife Cathy of Fall River, MA; and two grandchildren, Christopher Beers and Sophia Beers. Friends and relatives may greet the family on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St., Stratford. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the . To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisandarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 20, 2019
