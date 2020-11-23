Elizabeth Bukvic
Elizabeth Lesjak Bukvic, age 93, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Frank F. Bukvic, entered into eternal life, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home. Born in Austria to the late Johann and Maria Luschin Lesjak, Elizabeth moved to Bridgeport in 1952, and then in 1957 moved to Fairfield, where she spent the rest of her life. She enjoyed attending Mass at the Eagan Chapel at Fairfield University. Elizabeth was a lifelong athlete and took great pleasure in knitting and sewing. Elizabeth's memory will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dushan Bukvic, of Gurley, AL; her daughter, Sonja Bukvic, of Bridgeport; her granddaughter, Alissa Bukvic, of Huntsville, AL; her siblings, Ivica Zbogar, of Toronto, Canada, Stanko Lesjak, and Yozica Duller, both of Austria; and many nieces and nephews. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday morning from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Those wishing to attend her funeral Mass will need to contact Holy Family Church to make reservations at (203) 336-1835. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Professor Frank Bukvic Scholarship Fund at Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. For travel directions or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com