Elizabeth F. Camp

Elizabeth F. Camp, age 96, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Camp, went to be with her Lord Friday, February 22, 2019. Lovingly known as Betty, she was born in Jamesburg, NJ, the daughter of the late William and Mabel Firestine. Betty graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in New York City and served in U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She was employed by Bridgeport Hospital, Van Doren Nursing Home and 3030 Park Health Center. Betty was an active member of Black Rock Church for 56 years where she started an organization called Sew and Sews which made quilts for the Cambodian families coming to this country and later made quilts for the church missionaries. She also knitted over 500 baby sweaters. At Black Rock Church, Betty served as a Sunday school teacher, Girl's Guild member, sang in the church choir, was a Pioneer Girls leader for 40 years and a faithful member of the Young at Heart Senior Group. She was very active in the Professional Nurses League of Fairfield, the Red Cross blood bank, served on the Board of Directors for Pivot Ministries, and a member of the Gideon's Auxiliary. Betty was a leader in the Bible Study Fellowship, the Christian Women's Club, the New England Congress and taught Women's Bible Study for 36 years. Deeply devoted to missionary work, she cooked for 12 Missionary Work Trips in the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Jamaica, Guatemala, Niger and Vienna. Predeceased by her two sons, Peter Camp and William Camp, she will be deeply missed by her children: Betsy and Tom Skirzyniski, Judy and Steve Marsh, Gail and Duncan Brown and Douglas and Sue Camp; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a niece, Laurie Waugh. She was predeceased by a young brother, William Firestine and a sister, Jane DeGroat. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Black Rock Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a donation in Betty's memory to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary