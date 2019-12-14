|
Elizabeth Ann Carpenter
Elizabeth Ann Carpenter, 68, of Milford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born on May 26, 1951 in Greenwich to the late Peter A. D'Acunto and Jessie R. D'Acunto.
Beth was a beacon of light from the minute she came into this world. First, she was the glow in her parents' eyes, then she became a guiding light for her sisters, and over the years her light grew brighter and brighter for all those family and friends that came into her life.
Beth is survived by her devoted mother, Jessie D'Acunto of Stamford, her loving children, Jessica Prion and her husband Lenny of West Haven, Peter Carpenter and his spouse Kim of Florida, her sisters, Angela Imhoff of Stamford, Eve Altieri and her husband Jerry of Stamford and Gigi Koleszar and her husband Richard of Norwalk. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amber, Alexia, Autumn, Daley and Kailey, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and her husband, Jeffrey Bratz.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Beth's memory to the ALS Connecticut Chapter Association, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019