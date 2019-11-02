|
|
Elizabeth Chiarenzelli
Elizabeth Malve Chiarenzelli, age 88, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Maurice Chiarenzelli, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on September 22, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Jennie Massaria Malve. She was a retired employee of the City of Bridgeport Tax Assessors Office and volunteered at the gift shop in Bridgeport Hospital. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Survivors include three children, Phillip Chiarenzelli of Michigan, Maureen Chinchak of Milford and Michele DeRubeis and her husband Frank of Long Island, NY, two grandchildren, Maurgan Chiarenzelli and David DeRubeis, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, David Chiarenzelli, brother, Michael Malve, sisters, Pauline Fermo and Frances Cataldo, and two sons-in-law, James Kaskie and Jeffrey Chinchak. Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family Monday morning from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Pennsylvania Plaza, #1204, New York, NY 1001. For online condolences, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019