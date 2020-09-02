Elizabeth "Bette" Costello
Elizabeth (VonEhr) "Bette" Costello, age 88, of Trumbull (formerly of Lordship for over 60 years), passed away on August 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 17, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT to the late William and Catherine (McQuillan) VonEhr.
She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady Peace Church where she served as a Eucharist Minister. She and her husband loved their time in Lordship raising their six children. She enjoyed her annual trips to LBI with her family, Puerto Rico with good friends, many trips and activities with "The Gang" and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She graduated from Lauralton Hall in Milford, CT and was formerly employed at Sikorsky Aircraft prior to raising her children.
She is survived by her beloved husband Donald Costello; six loving children, MIchael Costello of Fairfield, Kathleen and her husband James Aspinwall of Milford, William and his wife Barbara Costello of Cheshire, Ellen and her husband William Dobensky of Huntington, Kevin and his wife Pamela Costello of Stamford and James Costello of Trumbull; 18 cherished grandchildren, Michael (and his wife Mariel) and Lauren Costello; James, Matthew (and his wife Kelly), and Erin Aspinwall; Andrea, Denise and Colleen Costello; Megan, Catherine and Billy Dobensky; Patrick, Sean, Julia and Owen Costello; Caroline, Danny and Timmy Costello; her brother-in- law Jack Costello of Indiana and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William VonEhr.
Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Lordship, CT. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, September 4th from 4-7 p.m. (for a walk through wake) at Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Masks are required. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church or The Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation (raises awareness and acceptance of individuals with intellectual disabilities, reread-books.org
), 5 Verbena Court Cheshire, CT 06410. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
