Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Elizabeth Bennett Criscione
Elizabeth Bennett Criscione, age 96, of Bridgeport, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Shady Knolls in Seymour surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Criscione. Born in Barnesboro, PA on March 19, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine Girard Bennett. Before her retirement she worked at Bic Corp. for many years. Survivors include her loving children, Richard Criscione and his wife Tammy of Bethlehem, Michael Criscione and his wife Annette of Woodbury and Joanne Criscione of Seymour; his grandchildren, Richie, Jr., David, Robert, Kurt, Michael, Christopher and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Roman; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson Joseph Criscione, brothers, Leonard, Patsy, Michael and Joseph Bennett and sisters, Annette Sabre, Ann Teto, Florence Karczmarczyk and Jennie Cook. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, Stratford. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 27, 2019
