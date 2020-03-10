|
Elizabeth M. DeFeo
Elizabeth "Liz" Marie DeFeo, age 66, of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly on March 6, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport on May 3, 1953 to the late Michael and Mary (Hudenets) Sokira. Liz leaves behind her devoted sons Joseph DeFeo III and his wife Hillary of Stratford and Matthew DeFeo and his fiancé Tiffany of Texas, her cherished grandchildren, Brayden and Eva Grace, brother, Michael Sokira Jr. and his wife Elaine, nephew, Michael Sokira III and his wife Jennifer. She was predeceased by her companion, Frank Kennedy. She also leaves behind beloved Frank's children, Tara, Kerri and Evan, and his several grandchildren. As well as many cousins, extended family, co-workers that called her "Aunt Liz" and her dearest friends. She grew up in Bridgeport, CT and was a graduate of Kolbe Cathedral High School and attended Sacred Heart University. She worked at Bridgeport Hospital for several years as well as spent almost 20 years at Giants Steps assisting children with special needs. She enjoyed travelling especially to Florida to see her friends and family. Liz loved a good time and an occasional "cosmo" on Friday nights. Most of all she loved taking care of her grandchildren. She touched so many people in her life and her spirit will always be with us. Friends may visit with her family on Thursday, March 12th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13th at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020