Elizabeth "Betty" Ference, age 93, of Bridgeport, passed away on April 17, 2019 in St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. Betty was born in Bridgeport on May 14, 1925 to the late Andrew and Susan (Moskal) Ferencz and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy WAVES, and after the war worked at the Pentagon in the accounting department for the Navy for over twenty-five years. In her retirement, Betty was a real estate broker for William Raveis Real Estate, in their Stratford office. Survivors include her beloved nieces and nephews, Paul Ferencz and his wife Wendy, Michael Ferenz Jr., John Ferencz Jr., Robert Ferencz and his wife Kathleen Thomas Ferencz and his wife Kim, Suzanne Weinz and her husband Roger, Joan Schick and her husband Thomas, Jill Ingram and her husband Scott, Eleanor White, and Anna Vogel, and several grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew, Michael, John, and George Ferencz, and sister, Anna Cmar Koritko. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 24th at 9 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew's Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Betty's family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Betty to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.