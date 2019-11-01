|
Elizabeth Ferrer Cipriani
Elizabeth Delano (Ferrer) Cipriani, age 98, a Trumbull resident for over 60 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Wilbert R. Cipriani. Born in Bridgeport on November 15, 1920, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Margaret Delano Ferrer and was a descendant of John Alden and William Mullins who were passengers on the Mayflower. Early in her career, she had been employed by the Bassick Company of Bridgeport where she met the love of her life, Wilbert. Elizabeth also dedicated many hours of volunteer work at the school library while her children were growing up. Elizabeth enjoyed playing her baby grand piano and was an avid duckpin bowler. For over 25 years, she found great enjoyment spending time with the Monday Morning Dolls, a group comprised of only women bowling at the Barnum Duckpin Bowling Lanes in Stratford. Most recently, she enjoyed traveling to Salisbury to experience nature and in the winter attending the ski jumping championships in town. Betty was a gentle, loving soul, who never missed an occasion to send greeting cards to family and friends alike. She was a remarkably thoughtful person and was a mom and friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lin Napolitano and Darlene Cipriani, her cherished grandchildren, Ryan Napolitano, Jordan Napolitano, Jessica Foster and her husband Dominic, her adored great-grandchildren, Grayson and Sloane Foster, as well as her nieces, nephews and many cousins and friends. Special thank you to the Visiting Nurse Services for the care received over the years. In addition to her husband Wilbert, she was also predeceased by her infant twin sister, Dorothy Ferrer and her brother E. Russell Ferrer.
Funeral services will be held on TUESDAY, November 5, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may greet the family on SUNDAY, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salisbury Winter Sports Association, 80 Indian Cave Rd., Salisbury, CT 06068 or to Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut, Trumbull Branch, 12 Cambridge Drive, Trumbull, CT 06611. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 2, 2019