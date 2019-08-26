|
|
Elizabeth "Betty Ann"
Gibson
Elizabeth "Betty Ann" Gibson, age 68, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on October 12, 1950, Betty Ann was the daughter of the late John and Helen Maloy Keenan of Stratford. Betty Ann was a graduate of Stratford High School class of 1968. After graduation, Betty Ann began working for General Electric Corp. as an administrative assistant while also studying at Housatonic Community College. It was there at GE, that she met the love of her life with whom she spent the next 44 happy years. In 1976, Betty Ann and Michael moved to Ohio, and later Indiana, where she worked for many years in the medical industry managing offices for multi-specialty medical groups. After Michael's retirement, they moved back to Fairfield to be close to family and friends. She continued to work in the medical field until her retirement. Betty Ann was known for her sense of humor, generosity, and her family gatherings – especially at Christmas time. She was a true Mrs. Claus. Among her friends both near and far, Betty Ann was always the person to look for any opportunity to plan friendly get-togethers, either quaint or extravagant, so that a good time could be had by all! Betty Ann is survived by her beloved husband Michael and their son Kevin. She is also survived by a brother, Thomas Keenan (Eileen); nieces Lauren Keenan (fiancé Will) and Bridget Garcia (Edwin); nephews Jason Keenan (Dena) and Sean Keenan (Kelly); a great-niece, Mila Garcia; a cousin Margie Smeraglinolo (Paul); her best friends whom she considered to be family, Tina Knott Bonaventura and Debbie Griffin; and her two fur babies, Molly and Milo. Betty Ann is predeceased by her parents, Helen and John Keenan; a brother, Jack Keenan; and her in-laws, Robert and Betty Gibson. The family would like to thank the incredible medical staff at Bridgeport Hospital for taking such great care of her during her extended stay there. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty Ann's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019