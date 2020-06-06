Elizabeth H. Dean Schoendorf
1919 - 2020
Elizabeth H. Dean Schoendorf
Goodbye forever, old fellows and gals. Elizabeth H. Dean Schoendorf, ( also known as Liz or Betty) passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 a day short of her 101 birthday. She is preceded by her husband Louis A. Schoendorf. She is survived by her children Louis A. Schoendorf of Va, Alice l Renzoni of CT and Marita R. Howard of Ga. Also 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was born on April 28, 1919 in Lawrence, Mass, and her family moved to CT when she was in the fourth grade. Graduating from Harding high School in Bridgeport, CT. She received the most popular award. Married to Louis a. Schoendorf they lived in Milford, CT till the late 70s where they then move to Westbrook, CT. The two were part of the square dancing club, and very active in their senior center.
After her husband passed away she moved back to Milford, CT where she lived a very busy life. She was awarded woman of the year, served as chaplain and volunteered at the senior center. Betty loved to sing and dance and was always trying to give you something.
We are so grateful to her nephew Bob Bradley who has been there to help look after her for many years. Also her granddaughter's Holly Huydic and Diana Murdock, who have spent many years with her helping out with shopping doctor appointments or a quick trip to McDonalds.
A special thank you to Hewitt Rehab in Shelton, CT where she spent the last few years receiving wonderful care.
Arrangements will be made through Swan Funeral Home Madison, CT 06443. A private funeral service will be held at a future date.
That old Gang of mine.
Gee, but I'd give the world to see
That old gang of mine.
I can't forget that old quartet
That's saying sweet Adele like
Goodbye forever, old sweethearts and pals
God bless them, I'm off to see that old gang of mine.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
2032452488
