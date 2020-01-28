|
|
Elizabeth Hugus
It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected death of Elizabeth "Lizzie" Thomas Hugus. She was born in Huntington, LI, on October 18, 1951 and died January 18, 2020 in her residence.
She was the devoted wife of the late Wright Hugus, Jr., the one love of her life. She was also predeceased by her parents Evelyn (Gonsalves) Thomas and James H. Thomas, her sister Kathleen J. Linet, and many, many furry friends.
Lizzie grew up in Weston, and lived in Fairfield for 30 years. She was a graduate of Staples High School and Quinnipiac College. She had a long and viable career as a financial stock consultant, retiring from Resnick Investment Advisors two years ago. Lizzie was loved by all, and an avid member of the First Congregational Church in Fairfield. She attended church weekly and her gentle soul was welcomed by all who were there. She was loyal, friendly, smart, compassionate and kind. Big in service to others, she participated in community work throughout the church and town.
Her loves in life were her husband and family, her church and her animal friends. She was passionate about her pets and took amazing care of them, as she did with her friends and family. She enjoyed walking in the woods with her dog loving friends and was often seen with a pack of dogs navigating a trail or in the sand at the beach.
Among her favorite memories were times spent in Ogunquit, Maine, where she would be with the family, having fun with her grandkids running in and out of the waves, eating ice cream, and riding bikes, as well as, in Mexico with her husband.
Lizzie is survived by her three stepchildren, Stephanie Hugus Racz; Christin O'Neill; and Wright Hugus III; as well as, her very loved brother-in-law, Leon A. Linet. Her grandchildren who will miss her terribly are Bryan Racz; Robin Paland; Wright Hugus IV; and Morgan Hugus.
A memorial service at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield, with Reverend David Spollett officiating on Friday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. Her inurnment will follow in the church's memorial garden.
Contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of NY, NY. For travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 31, 2020