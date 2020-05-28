Elizabeth C. Johnson
Elizabeth C. Johnson, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Daniel R. Johnson, and loving mother of Linda M. Dogga, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2020.