Elizabeth M. Jordan
Elizabeth M. Jordan, age 89, of Shelton, entered into rest with her family by her side on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was the devoted wife of the late John R. Jordan. Elizabeth was born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Scott) Gallagher. She attended Assumption School and was a graduate of Ansonia High School before graduating from the Norwalk School of Nursing. Elizabeth retired from Griffin Hospital after 18 years of service before joining the Shelton School system where she served for a further 20 years. She was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Lady Auxiliary and was a longtime fan of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football. She is the beloved mother of Arthur Jordan and his wife Dorothy, Dennis Jordan and his wife Laura, and Robert Jordan. She also leaves her godson Lou Sheehy and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton, CT 06484 and to the American Diabetes Associates (diabetes.org
).
