1/1
Elizabeth Jordan
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth M. Jordan
Elizabeth M. Jordan, age 89, of Shelton, entered into rest with her family by her side on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was the devoted wife of the late John R. Jordan. Elizabeth was born in Bridgeport on August 24, 1931, daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Scott) Gallagher. She attended Assumption School and was a graduate of Ansonia High School before graduating from the Norwalk School of Nursing. Elizabeth retired from Griffin Hospital after 18 years of service before joining the Shelton School system where she served for a further 20 years. She was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Lady Auxiliary and was a longtime fan of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football. She is the beloved mother of Arthur Jordan and his wife Dorothy, Dennis Jordan and his wife Laura, and Robert Jordan. She also leaves her godson Lou Sheehy and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Shelton. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby. Memorial contributions are requested to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Place, Shelton, CT 06484 and to the American Diabetes Associates (diabetes.org).
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Riverview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved