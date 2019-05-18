Elizabeth "Betty" Kerkes

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Kerkes died peacefully in her home on May 16th, 2019. Elizabeth was a beautiful woman inside and out. She was a gentle soul who gave her love freely to all those around her. Elizabeth was a devoted wife to her husband Ronald for almost 60 years.

She was a loving mother to her 5 children and watched every single one of her 10 grandchildren. She was proud to become a great-grandmother for the first time to her precious little Nora Nagy. She made a chicken paprikash worthy of a Hungarian award. Her children still don't know how to make it perfectly, except maybe Kathy. Elizabeth loved the holidays, especially Christmas and would decorate her entire home. She enjoyed her flowers, shopping, spending summers at Short Beach and being with her family.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her loving husband Ronald Kerkes, parents Joseph and Elizabeth Kerekes, and brother Joseph Kerekes. She is survived by her brother Frank (Jean) Kerekes, and her sisters-in-law Audrey Velgot and Carol Wilson. She is also survived by her loving children, Karen (Ned) Schankman of Newtown, Kathy (David) Swanson of Cheshire, Christine (Paul) Marshall of Wallingford, Kevin (Monica) Kerkes of Stratford, and Cynthia (Mike) Formato of Shelton; 10 grandchildren, Alyssa (Mike) Harris, Katie (Jeffrey) Nagy, Paul Marshall, Michael Swanson, Adam Schankman, Kimberly Marshall, Karissa & Ronnie Kerkes, and Max & Leo Formato; and many nephews and nieces.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Road, Lordship. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m at the Pistey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund.