Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Church
500 Wigwam Lane
Stratford, CT
View Map
Elizabeth M. Olender
Elizabeth M. Olender, age 101, wife of the late John S. Olender, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home. Elizabeth was born on December 24, 1917 in Bridgeport to the late Andrew Jarusinsky and Elizabeth (Oros) Jarusinsky and was a lifelong area resident.
She was retired from the Remington Arms Company.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving family: sons, Raymond A. Olender and John J. Olender and his wife, Linda; her daughter-in-law Angelika Olender; her grandchildren, Raymond A. Olender, Jr., Timothy A. Olender, Catherine Olender Neijstrom, and William J. Olender as well as five great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her son, William Olender, her daughter-in-law Kim Olender, and her granddaughter Susan Olender.
Friends may greet the family from 8:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019
