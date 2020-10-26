Elizabeth Mannie
Elizabeth Anna Mannie, beloved wife of the late Harold J. Mannie, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020. Elizabeth was born on March 4,1932 to the late Vincent and Anna Marcinik of Shelton, CT. Throughout her childhood and school years in Shelton, she was called Betty. After high school she became a nurse, graduating from St Raphael School of Nursing in New Haven. In 1954, she met and married Harold -- the love of her life. They were blessed with a son, Harold Jr. Betty continued her nursing career and furthered her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree at Southern Connecticut State College. Sadness entered her life with her son's sudden death at an early age. She also mourned the death of her brother, Vincent Marcinik Jr., who died as a victim of a car accident. Survivors include her uncle, Emil Mana of Bethany, CT, her cousin, Alice Marsan of Granby, CT, and several nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A graveside service will be held at Centerville Cemetery, 247 Washington Ave., Hamden, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the CT Nurses Foundation Covid-19 Hero Fund, www.ctnurses.org
. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com
.