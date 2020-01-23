|
Elizabeth Neves Viveiros
Elizabeth Neves Viveiros, age 44, of Shelton, beloved wife of Herminio Viveiros, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on September 17, 1975, she was the daughter of Horacio and Filomena Carvalho Neves of Shelton and was an employee of Sacred Heart University, working in 63's Dining Hall. Elizabeth was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She was an active member of the Emmaus Community and was very involved with the youth group of the church. Liz inspired and touched many of the youth throughout the church and was a role model to many. She was the most genuine, kindhearted and selfless person; always there to lend a helping hand, no matter the time, always putting others before herself. Liz always had a smile on her face, was cheerful and you couldn't help but to smile when with her. But above everything in life she was a dedicated wife and mother. Her husband and children were her world. The unconditional love she gave, the beautiful memories they created together and the values she taught, will always live in their hearts. She will truly be deeply missed by all. In addition to her beloved husband Herminio and her parents, Horacio and Filomena, survivors include her cherished and adored children, Austin Viveiros and Arianna Viveiros, her brother, Horacio Neves and his wife Dalia, all of Shelton, nieces and nephews, Victoria, Ericka, Logan, Liana, Christopher, Zachary and Olivia, her mother-in-law, Margarida Viveiros of Seymour, sisters and brothers-in-law, Diana Lombardo and her husband Joseph, Luis Viveiros and Paul Viveiros and his wife Cindy, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Funeral services will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund to benefit her children. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 24, 2020