Elizabeth Plumb

Plumb - Elizabeth Plumb, age 97, of Bridgeport, entered into eternal rest on April 1, 2019. Mrs. Plumb was born in Bridgeport, CT in 1921; she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Sophie Bako, of Bridgeport. Elizabeth graduated from Bassick High School, class of 1939, and after graduation, went to work for the Harvey Hubbell Company for 20 years altogether. She was a lifelong member of First United Church of Christ and in 1955, married David Plumb whom she spent 53 years with until his passing in 2008. The greatest joy of her life was spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons; Christopher (Diane) Plumb, and David (Narice) Plumb. Four grandchildren Matthew and Duncan Plumb and Sara and Erin Plumb. The family would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Senior Services, especially the staff of the Meshberg House for their compassionate care over the past 11 years. Private services and burial took place in Mt. Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.