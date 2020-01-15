Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
406 White Plains Rd.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
406 White Plains Rd.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pollman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Pollman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Pollman Obituary
Elizabeth (Faynor) Pollman
Elizabeth "Betty" (Faynor) Pollman, age 96, of Seymour, CT, passed away January 13, 2020. Betty was born in Mahanoy City, PA to the late Martin and Katie Faynor. She moved to CT with her husband Edward in 1962. She was a waitress for local restaurants, including Howard Johnson and Dunkin Donuts. She worked as a school cafeteria worker and janitress for 17 years for the City of Bridgeport. She was a longtime and active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Trumbull, serving on the Altar Guild and enthusiastically participating in fundraising. She also had hobbies of bowling and babysitting. Betty was predeceased by her husband Edward Pollman and her siblings Anna Olenoski, Martin Faynor Jr., Kathryn Jaggers and John Faynor. She is survived by her loving children John Pollman and his wife Kim, and Betty Malinowski-Searles and her husband Will Searles; one sister, Sue Koropchak; three cherished grandchildren, Kayla Pollman, Rebecca Hernandez and her husband, Melvin II, and Rachel Malinowski; three cherished great-grandchildren, Melvin Hernandez III, Liam Hernandez and Logan Hernandez as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, with the Reverend Kathleen Mills officiating. Friends may greet the family at church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -