Elizabeth (Faynor) Pollman
Elizabeth "Betty" (Faynor) Pollman, age 96, of Seymour, CT, passed away January 13, 2020. Betty was born in Mahanoy City, PA to the late Martin and Katie Faynor. She moved to CT with her husband Edward in 1962. She was a waitress for local restaurants, including Howard Johnson and Dunkin Donuts. She worked as a school cafeteria worker and janitress for 17 years for the City of Bridgeport. She was a longtime and active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Trumbull, serving on the Altar Guild and enthusiastically participating in fundraising. She also had hobbies of bowling and babysitting. Betty was predeceased by her husband Edward Pollman and her siblings Anna Olenoski, Martin Faynor Jr., Kathryn Jaggers and John Faynor. She is survived by her loving children John Pollman and his wife Kim, and Betty Malinowski-Searles and her husband Will Searles; one sister, Sue Koropchak; three cherished grandchildren, Kayla Pollman, Rebecca Hernandez and her husband, Melvin II, and Rachel Malinowski; three cherished great-grandchildren, Melvin Hernandez III, Liam Hernandez and Logan Hernandez as well as a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, with the Reverend Kathleen Mills officiating. Friends may greet the family at church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Connecticut Post from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020