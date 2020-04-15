|
Elizabeth Purcell
Elizabeth "Betty" Purcell, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13th 2020, at Cambridge Manor. Born in Bridgeport to Bill and Emma Bracken, she has been a Fairfield resident for over 50 years. She is survived by her three sons Michael, Anthony and Stephen; three daughters-in-law Carmen, Jeannine and Lisa; eight grandchildren Michael Jr., Tyler, Luke, Heylee, Sebastian, Alexander and Isabella Purcell, and William Perez Jr; three great-grandchildren Jenill, Adriana, and Joseph Perez, and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Jerry Purcell Jr., her grandson Matthew Purcell and her sister Carol Lund. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date based on CDC guidelines.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020