Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Purcell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Purcell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Purcell Obituary
Elizabeth Purcell
Elizabeth "Betty" Purcell, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13th 2020, at Cambridge Manor. Born in Bridgeport to Bill and Emma Bracken, she has been a Fairfield resident for over 50 years. She is survived by her three sons Michael, Anthony and Stephen; three daughters-in-law Carmen, Jeannine and Lisa; eight grandchildren Michael Jr., Tyler, Luke, Heylee, Sebastian, Alexander and Isabella Purcell, and William Perez Jr; three great-grandchildren Jenill, Adriana, and Joseph Perez, and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Jerry Purcell Jr., her grandson Matthew Purcell and her sister Carol Lund. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date based on CDC guidelines.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -