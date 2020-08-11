1/1
Elizabeth Purcell
Elizabeth Purcell
Elizabeth "Betty" Purcell, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Cambridge Manor. Born in Bridgeport to William and Emma Bracken, she has been a Fairfield resident for over 50 years. Betty was a student at Bassick High School while working with her father at the family owned Bell Diner in Bridgeport. She later attended Warren Institute where she attained legal secretary status with the law offices of Leonard A. Schine. She later was involved in the family owned Purcell's Restaurant in Westport and Purcell's Deli in Black Rock and Jerky. Jerry's Snacks where she worked as the bookkeeper. Over the years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband Jerry and their friends, and spending time at her vacation home in Pennsylvania with her family, friends and cats. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Betty is survived by her three sons Michael, Anthony, and Stephen; three daughters-in-law Carmen, Jeannine and Lisa; eight grandchildren Michael Jr., Tyler, Luke, Heylee, Sebastian, Alexander and Isabella Purcell, and William Perez Jr; three great-grandchildren Jenill, Adriana and Joseph Perez, and nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 45 years Jerry Purcell Jr., her grandson Matthew Purcell and her sister Carol Lund. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Cambridge Manor for their care and compassion during her residence. A memorial service will take place Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery-Easton. In accordance with CDC guidelines, all attending must wear a face mask or face covering.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mountain Grove Cemetery-Easton
Funeral services provided by
Edmund W Dougiello Funeral Home
36 S Pine Creek Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-9466
