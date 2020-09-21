Elizabeth Renzulli
Elizabeth (Betty) Sulzycki Renzulli, age 82, of Fairfield, the loving wife of the late Dr. Joseph R. Renzulli, passed away suddenly at Sunrise of Fairfield on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, Betty was the daughter of the late Genevieve and Alexander Sulzycki and a lifelong Fairfield resident.
She is survived by her three children: Jeffrey Renzulli and his partner, Matt Neiswanger of Flint Hill, VA, David Renzulli and his wife, Kristin of Fairfield and Diane Renzulli of Washington, D.C.; her cherished granddaughter, Reese of Fairfield; her brother Alexander "Sandy" Sulzycki and his wife, Kathy of Devon, CT and her two sisters, Jeanette Puglio and Patricia Zuckerman, both of Pompano Beach, FL. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Anthony Puglio.
Betty cherished her family and her many friends. She was always there to care for and help others through whatever life challenges they faced. She laughed at life's absurdities and reminded us to always enjoy the moment. Intensely curious, she was a lifelong knitter, avid reader, and world traveler. Betty worked at Fairfield Prep's development office for 21 years. Betty recently celebrated 30 years of sobriety and was an inspiration to many others for achieving this milestone.
All services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Luke's Stables AA, c/o Cathy Kardos, P.O. Box 905, Monroe, CT 06468 or to the Fairfield Prep Scholarship Fund, Attn: Kathy Norell, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. In addition to or in lieu of donations, we would ask everyone to perform one random act of kindness to a stranger in Betty's memory in the coming days.
