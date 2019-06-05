Elizabeth Sandlock

Elizabeth "Bubsy" "Betty" (Munch) Sandlock, 90, passed away peacefully on June 4th 2019. She was the wife of Stanley J. Sandlock for 68 years. She was born October 8, 1928 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Markowitz) Munch and was the youngest of three children. Elizabeth graduated from Stamford High School in 1946 and went on to enjoy a wonderful life filled with many family vacations and life-long friendships.

Elizabeth loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved being a Nana to her three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; they always brought a big smile to her face. She was also an amazing fried dough and apple pie maker!

In addition to her husband Stanley, Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Susan Salerno and her husband Paul of Trumbull, CT and Patricia Sandlock of Bel Air, MD; her three grandchildren, Brittany (Lorenti) Binger and husband Josh of Monroe, WI, Allison (Lorenti) Burriss and her husband Zach of Bel Air, MD, and Tim Salerno of Boston, MA; and her two great grandchildren Bodhi Binger and Makenzie Burriss. Besides her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her two brothers, Daniel and Charles Munch, and her two nephews Daniel and Kenneth Munch.

Family and friends may call from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, June 7th at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A prayer service will begin at 5:30pm. A procession to the cemetery will form at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8th at 10am for the interment and committal service at 11am at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Avenue, in Stamford, CT.

Published in Connecticut Post on June 5, 2019