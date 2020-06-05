Elizabeth "Betty" Snow
Elizabeth "Betty" Snow, wife of Donald G. Snow of Ansonia; mother of John Zaleski, Janet Panuczak and Robert Zaleski, died June 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial, MEETING DIRECTLY AT CHURCH, will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia. Interment will follow in the CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Family and friends may call on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Complete obituary and online condolences may be made at www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 5, 2020.