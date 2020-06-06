Elizabeth Sproch
1928 - 2020
Elizabeth Sproch
Elizabeth Sproch, age 92, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Peter Sproch, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Elizabeth was born in Czechoslovakia on April 20, 1928 to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Maly) Sivak and had been a longtime area resident. She was retired from the General Electric Company and was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Trumbull. Survivors include her son-in-law, Thomas Sullivan of Shelton, grandsons, Christopher Sullivan and his wife Jennifer of North Branford, and Kerry Sullivan and his wife Jennifer of Newton, Massachusetts. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Elizabeth was pre-deceased by her son, John Fetchko and her daughter, Magdalene Sullivan. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
