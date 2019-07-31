|
|
Elizabeth Turrell
Elizabeth Gombos Turrell, age 98, beloved wife of George Joseph Turrell, entered into eternal life on July 27th. The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Gombos, "Betty" was a lifelong resident of her cherished town of Fairfield.
Elizabeth will be cherished by her two loving daughters, Elizabeth Turrell Kocaba and her husband, Robert, of Trumbull, and June Turrell MacKenzie of Fairfield, five Grandchildren, James Kocaba and his wife, Susan, of Madison, Julie Leonard and her husband Patrick, of Larchmont, N.Y, and Anna Zamat and her husband, Michael of Fairfield, Alyson Karnath and her husband, Alex of Alameda, CA, and Mallory Young and her husband Ryan, of New York City. Betty has seven great-grandchildren, Matthew, Gunnar, Alexandra, and Blake Leonard, Owen and Drew Kocaba, Samuel and William Zamat, and Luke Karnath. Elizabeth is also survived by her brother, Daniel Harold Gombos of Woodbury, her sister-in-law, Helena Pajolek of Bridgeport and several nieces and nephews.
Betty's passions were her family, faith and service to others. She was an officer and member of countless organizations. Her church life at Calvin United Church of Christ included a lifetime of teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, Singing in the choir and involvement in all church functions. Betty taught weekday religious school in the Greater Bridgeport area and was involved in the Council of Churches. Church Women United, founded in 1941, was an ecumenical movement comprised of women regardless of race or denomination which provided a place of fellowship and understanding. Southport Women's Club, founded in 1915 provided Betty a group of women with stimulating social and cultural interests as well as opportunities to improve the community. Betty highly valued education and was an active member and officer of Parent Teacher Associations.
Mrs. Turrell, at age 60, founded a Nursery School at Calvin United Church. For ten years, her classes overflowed with three and four year olds. She created a loving environment in which she promoted a love of learning and practices of kindness with her cherished little ones and their families.
In 1975, Mrs. Turrell was honored with the Connecticut Mother of the Year Award for her exemplary service to a wide range of organizations and people in her community and state.
Betty gently wove her family and friends into her volunteer work by appointing herself the designated driver to all would be volunteers who couldn't drive. She filled her car with people who wanted to sing in the choir, helped out with programs and cheerfully led the way. Her unconditional, "Yes, sure!" response to any call for assistance inspired others to do the same. Her cheerful nature along with her positive energy and deep and wide faith in God and his love were infectious. Her family were the primary recipients of her greatest love, time and attention. She placed her family first and worked, walked and thought quickly, running circles around most of us while cooking chicken paprika, writing love notes, baking Hungarian confections and gathering us for family time around the dining table, complete with her arranged flowers for Sunday dinner. Mother was always available to her family, caring for us in every way and demonstrating that nothing was ever too much trouble. She lived from a place of love. We were so proud of her and happy to share "Mrs. Turrell" with the world. "God Bless You Always, Mother"- Your Loving Family
Funeral services were held privately. Memorial Contributions may be directed to The , P.O. Box 96011 or Vitas Community Connection. https://vitascommunityconnection.org, To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 2, 2019