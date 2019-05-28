Elizabeth Vass

Elizabeth Vass, age 89 of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Michael Balla died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Hungary, she was an area resident since 1971. A former Lead Lady at Harvey Hubble where she worked for over 25 years. A devoted mother, she provided for her sons with a good work ethic and education for today's future. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially being with her family and granddaughter Paige.

Survivors include her two sons, Michael Vass and his wife Martha of Fairfield, Frank Vass of Arizona, grandchildren Susan, Paige, Anita, Rita, Frankie, Jimmy and Victor, nine great-grandchildren, two brothers Gabor Pall and his wife Violet, Frank Ivanpall and his wife Grace all of Fairfield, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three sons, Ernest, James and Miska. A special note of thanks and appreciation to the caring staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport with services at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be Private.