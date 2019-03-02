Ellen Finch Gargano

Ellen Rosetta Finch Gargano, age 90, formerly of Bridgeport passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Armando Gargano. Born in London England, she was the daughter of Joseph and Ellen Dunn Finch. Ellen was a resident of Bridgeport for over seventy years. She arrived in the United States in 1946 as an English war bride. She is survived by her loving sons, Anthony J. Gargano Sr. and his wife, Lucille Ferrara Gargano of Raleigh, NC, and Dr. Robert M. Gargano of Bayport, Long Island NY, her grandchildren, Amanda Tommerson and her husband, Colin Tommerson, Anthony J. Gargano, Jr and Robert James Gargano, great grandchildren, Lucia Jean Tommerson and Magnolia Mae Tommerson, nieces, Janis McLaren, Vivienne O'Keefe and Mary Fogel and nephews, Gene Gargano, Don Gargano and Joseph Gargano. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her sister Josie Greene. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. Friends may call Monday 4-8 p.m., in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her memory to , To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary