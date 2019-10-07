|
|
Ellen B. Haaga
Ellen B. Haaga, age 81 of Hamden, formerly of Shelton, beloved wife of the late George F. Haaga, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hamden Health Care Center. Ellen was born in Bridgeport, April 15, 1938, daughter of the late Sidney and Katherine Lynch Johnson. She is survived by her children, Michael Haaga and his wife Marguerite of Killingworth, George Haaga of Hamden, and Katherine Morris and her husband Dean of Hamden, her grandchildren Erin and Joshua Haaga, and her sister Katherine Jackson and her husband Frank of Stratford. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. There will be no calling hours. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019