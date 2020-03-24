|
|
Ellen Jane (Josephson)
Giannettino
Ellen Jane (Josephson) Giannettino passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on March 20, 2020 at the age of 78.
Ellen was born in New Haven, CT on July 17, 1941 to Elizabeth (Beditch) and Victor Josephson. Her father was a manufacturing engineer at Winchester Repeating Arms and her mother was a sales associate for Macy's Department Store. Ellen grew up on Mill River Street in New Haven where she made many lifelong friends in her Hungarian community. She graduated as a high academic scholar from Wilbur Cross High School in 1959.
Ellen worked as a Manager in Accounting and Finance for the Southern New England Telephone Company (New Haven) for almost 30 years. She was active in her community and enjoyed reading, writing, sewing, scrapbooking, music, theater and shopping.
Ellen retired to Myrtle Beach, SC and embraced the brilliant beaches, majestic golf courses, lively entertainment and rich history of the south. She joined the golf community at the Island Green Country Club where she lived for over 20 years with her husband, Michael. Ellen enjoyed southern living and the splendid shops, restaurants and cinema at Market Common and Broadway at the Beach. Ellen was also a travel enthusiast. Her favorite places to visit included Austria, Hungary, Germany, France, Italy, Hawaii and Disney World (FL).
At the heart of Ellen's life was her family. Ellen devoted herself to her children and grandchildren through the extensive array of activities, amusements, cuisines and celebrations she captured in her photography. Ellen also had a wonderful sense of humor and brought joy and laughter into the lives of those around her.
Ellen was truly blessed. She is survived by her three daughters and their families: Deborah and Todd Pagel of Middlefield, CT; Kimberly and Scott Ciecko, and granddaughters Julia, Kristen and Reese, of Madison, CT; Danielle and Charles Petrafesa, and granddaughters Emily and Laura, of North Haven, CT; stepson John and Ellen Giannettino, and granddaughters Meghan and Rachel, of Oxford, CT. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Cesare, of Hamden, and her brother, Victor Josephson, of Hamden. She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Michael Giannettino and her sister, Elizabeth McGrath of Newington. Ellen will always be loved and remembered by her many friends, family, nieces and nephews she leaves behind. A graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven in May, date to be determined.
"Never shall the sun rise on such another." ~ Robert S. Eckley
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020