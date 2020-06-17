Ellen Rose
1934 - 2020
Ellen M. Rose
Ellen M. Rose, age 85, of Westport, beloved wife of the late Reginald Rose, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born in Bayside, Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Edward and Katherine McLaughlin, she had been a Westport resident since 1974. Mrs. Rose was a graduate of Converse College in Spartanburg, SC. She was a patron of the arts and numerous feminist and political causes. She loved the music of Mozart, touring museums, and going to theater. She was loved and appreciated by all who were fortunate to know her. She is survived by two sons, Thomas R. Rose of Westport and Christopher E. Rose of Edmeston, NY. The kindness in her eyes, her laugh, and her gentle and generous manner, will be dearly missed. Funeral services will be held privately. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
