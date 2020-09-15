Ellen Rost

Ellen Burger Rost
Ellen Burger Rost, age 76 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. Ellen was born in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Zoltan and Ida Burger. She was a graduate of Lesley University in Cambridge, MA.
Ellen is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Samuel T. Rost, her devoted children, Debra Lieberman and her husband, Brett, of Fairfax, VA, and Michael Rost of San Diego, CA, her cherished brothers, Martin Burger and his wife Alayne of Fairfield, CT, and Paul Burger of Westport, CT, and by her adored grandchildren, Zachary and Julia Lieberman.
Ellen devoted her life by helping people and making their lives better through teaching grammar school, finding the right home selling real estate and most recently teaching and tutoring students with ESL. She was always surrounded by her friends and would engage with strangers who felt her warmth and compassion. Family always came first and she was a fierce presence in her children's and grandchildren's lives, even from a distance. Since she grew up in her hometown, where ever she went she was always running into people she knew from some aspect in her life always taking the time to stop and chat.
Memorial donations can be sent to; English Learner Support Services of Fairfield County, 65 High Ridge Rd. #221, Stamford, CT, 06905 (website: elss-fairfieldcounty.org
).