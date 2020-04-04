|
Ellery Plotkin
Ellery Plotkin, age 67 of Fairfield, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Ellery was born in Stamford, CT, the son of the late Leonard and Ceal Plotkin. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and Hofstra University School of Law. Ellery was a well respected attorney in Fairfield County specializing in Bankruptcy law. Most recently, he was practicing law at the Law Offices of Ellery E. Plotkin LLC in Norwalk, CT.
Ellery was a kind and generous man with a quirky sense of humor. He always put the needs of others before his own. When he did take time for himself, he enjoyed rooting for his beloved NY Mets and the UCONN Womens' basketball team.
During the 38 years Ellery resided in Fairfield, he was committed to community service. He was a former cubmaster of Pack 95 at North Stratfield School; a member of two School Space Committees; a former Board member of Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing; a Democratic Town Committee member and former chairman of the Committee; a former RTM member (10 years of service); a former Commissioner on the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Commission (10 years of service); and a member of two Penfield Pavilion Building Committees. In 2016, he was awarded the 2016 Eunice Postal Community Service Award from the Fairfield Democratic Committee.
He is survived by his beloved wife Gail Plotkin, his devoted children Andrew Plotkin and Rachel Plotkin, his cherished granddaughter Angela Plotkin, and his dear sisters Adrianne Hebert and her husband Marty of Saratoga, NY and Marilyn Warmflash and her husband Alan of Easton, CT along with several nieces and a nephew. A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 6, 2020 at B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, CT, with a Celebration of Ellery's life to be held at a later date. Due to current public health regulations, attendance at the cemetery is limited to immediate family members only. Family and friends are invited to join via live stream beginning at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.lustgarten.org/donate. For more information, to share an online condolence, and join the remote attendance live stream, please visit Ellery's memorial page at www.greensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020