Elliot L. Pierson
The patriarch of the Pierson family, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died on September 28th.
Elliot was born on July 10, 1929 in New Haven, Connecticut to Carl and Ethel Pierson. Raised a devout Catholic in the South End of Bridgeport, he was extremely proud of his roots. Growing up during the depression, his early days taught him the importance of hard work and education, and to hold faith and friendship close throughout his life.
Elliot was a proud member of the 1947 graduating class from Fairfield Prep in Fairfield, Connecticut. He was a 1952 graduate of Fairfield University where he was captain of the baseball team and as he liked to say, "I was on the basketball team too but it was not my best sport." He went on to receive graduate degrees in Education. Elliot cherished his Jesuit Education and was a loyal fan of the Fairfield University Stag basketball team attending games whenever possible. He often attended pre-season practices to see the next generation of freshman players. During one of those recent practices the coach noticed Elliot (who had achieved "Golden Stag" status) in the stands and invited him to sit on the bench with the players, a special day for him! The Jesuit education instilled in him the importance of faith, prayer, and to be "a man for others," a lesson he shared with his family in humble and subtle ways. He was a longtime parishioner at St Pius X in Fairfield where he attended Mass regularly.
Elliot married Mary Jane (Mastrangelo) Pierson in 1955, and was devoted to her for their 65 years of marriage. He was also a proud veteran of the Korean war serving as a supply sergeant. Mostly, Elliot was a dedicated educator. He began his career as a math teacher at Hamden High School, and went on to assume additional roles during his career, both in the classroom and in administrative positions in the Weston School system. Following his career in education, he held a position in finance providing retirement guidance and products to teachers. Finally, as computers began to enter into homes for personal use, Elliot established a computer learning curriculum and was invited to teach classes on board the Cunard cruise ship QE2. He travelled the world aboard the ship with his wife where they met numerous new friends and had many adventures. These friendships added to those he treasured, including those from his early days in Bridgeport who fondly referred to themselves as "the South Enders." Elliot will be missed by many friends, especially this loyal group who continue to meet for lunch every week.
Elliot had a passion for all sports and was happiest when attending his grandchildren's many games, proudly sporting their team colors and numbers. He was quick to offer critique of a game but always from the lens of a teacher. He adored his grandchildren and almost never missed an event that involved them! He passed along the importance of the love of family, as well as the love of sports (especially his beloved Mets and Giants!).
Elliot is survived by his three children and their spouses, Carla and Barry Frake, Ernie and Sally Jacob Pierson, and David and Mary Pierson; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and his sister-in-law Anna Cipos. Elliot is predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane, and his parents.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to the Fairfield University Athletic Director's Fund which may be accessed from the following link http://www.Fairfield.edu/giveathletics
in memory of Elliot Pierson.