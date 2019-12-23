Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Elliott Polansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elliott Polansky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elliott Polansky Obituary
Elliott Polansky
Elliott Polansky, age 74, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Victoria Backos Polansky, entered into eternal life on December 18, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack and Sylvia Haas Polansky, Elliott proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his loving wife, Vicki, of Trumbull, Elliott's memory will be lovingly remembered by his son, Mark Polansky, of Rochester, NY; his daughter, Rachel Horan, and her husband, Gardner, of Fairfield; his granddaughter, Kallie and grandson, Jack, of Fairfield; his dog, Oliver; and the friends of Bill, who were also his family. All services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elliott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -