Elliott Polansky
Elliott Polansky, age 74, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Victoria Backos Polansky, entered into eternal life on December 18, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jack and Sylvia Haas Polansky, Elliott proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. In addition to his loving wife, Vicki, of Trumbull, Elliott's memory will be lovingly remembered by his son, Mark Polansky, of Rochester, NY; his daughter, Rachel Horan, and her husband, Gardner, of Fairfield; his granddaughter, Kallie and grandson, Jack, of Fairfield; his dog, Oliver; and the friends of Bill, who were also his family. All services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 24, 2019