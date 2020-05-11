Elma M. (Spada) Schirillo
Oct 25, 1934 - May 9, 2020
Elma M. (Spada) Schirillo, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs Schirillo was born on October 25, 1934 to the late Louis and Primina Spada and was a lifelong resident of Stratford. Elma was employed by Winer Motors, Spada's Blue Goose Restaurant and the Piedmont Lodge. Elma whose nickname was Sam loved animals of any kind, old movies, music, dancing and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her sister Lida Bietsch, sisters-in-law Violet, Edith and Lena Spada and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Charles, Andrew, Edward, Frank, and Ernest Spada and her sisters Lillian Nelson and Rita Barbero. Private interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 11, 2020.