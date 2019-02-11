Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church,
Stratford, CT
View Map
Elmer G. Muller Jr
Elmer G. (Gus) Muller Jr., age 90, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Ann Vasko Muller, passed away on February 6, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Gus was born on December 2, 1928 in Stratford to the late Elmer G. Muller Sr. and Ella Starkey Muller and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a retired case designer for the Calzone Case Company. Gus was an avid fisherman and enjoyed oil painting. Survivors include his devoted children, John Muller and his wife Julie of Stratford, and Nancy Diamond and her husband Richard of Ansonia, his son-in-law, Roy (Buzz) Geiste of Seymour, his cherished grandchildren, Gretchen, Kristin, Eric, Nick, Bryana, and Jonathan, a sister, Jean Lewis, his companion, Lillian Rushen, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Gus was pre-deceased by his daughter, Lynn Geiste, and a brother, Robert Muller. Friends may visit with his family on Tuesday, February 12th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday February 13, 2019 10:15 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2019
