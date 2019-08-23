Connecticut Post Obituaries
Pollack, Eloise Fleischer, Age 92 of Coconut Creek, FL and White Plains, NY passed away peacefully in Florida on August 21, after a short illness. She was born in Port Chester, NY to the late Ella and Issac Fleischer. Her family later moved to Bridgeport, CT where she attended Central High School and met her future, beloved husband Richard Pollack who predeceased her. She was predeceased by her brothers Sam, Jules and Jack and by her sisters Helen and Rose. She was a proud graduate of Pembroke College, Brown University. Survivors include her three children David, Marc and Holly, and her grandchildren Alexandra, Joseph, Aliya and Maia. Funeral Services will be on Sunday, August 25 at 11:00 AM, Loyalty Cemetery, Burroughs Road, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will be at Holly's house in White Plains Monday and Tuesday, August 26, 27 from 4-8 PM.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 24, 2019
