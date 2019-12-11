|
Else Salvio
Salvio, Else, age 105, of Shelton, formerly of Westport, died on Friday, December 6, 2019, with her loving family at her side, at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes.
Born is Yorktown, Saskatchewan, on January 21, 1914. She was the wife of the late Generoso (Jerry) Salvio. She served in the Royal Air Force, Womens Divison, during World War II from 1943-1946. She was co-owner, along with her husband of the Else and Jerry Hair Salon in Westport for over 30 years. She resided with her son and family for 20 years in Shelton. Survivors include her son Carl J. Salvio and his wife, Laura; two beloved grandsons, Steven and Nathan Salvio ; and several nieces,nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street, Shelton, with the Rev. Lucille Fritz, pastor, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Huntington Congregational Church.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019