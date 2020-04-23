|
Elsie S. DuBac
Elsie S. DuBac, age 80, of Monroe, CT, entered into final rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, John DuBac. She is survived by a very caring daughter, Suellen DuBac and her fiance Richard DallaCosta, a son, Jason DuBac, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter. Also her two cats, Jay Dee and Alanee. She is survived by sisters, Lillian Gaito, Natalie Aspinwall and Natalie Ziembrowski. She was predeceased by brothers Edmund Sylvia and Lionel Sylvia. She was a manager of a dental office for many years. She enjoyed going to the casino and watching movies on the Hallmark channel. She will be deeply missed. A private service will be held by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020