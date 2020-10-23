Elsie Teresa Macy

May 4, 1945 - Oct. 21, 2020

Elsie Teresa (Duffy) Macy, age 75, devoted wife of Frederic Macy Sr., entered into rest on October 21, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of her own home. Elsie was born in Bridgeport, CT on May 4, 1945, daughter of the late George and Elsie (Lee) Duffy. Elsie enjoyed having backyard gatherings and spending time in her beautiful garden with family and friends. She was known for her quick wit, generous heart and compassionate spirit.

Elsie is survived by her husband Frederic Macy Sr., five beloved children and their families: Frederic Macy Jr. of West Haven, Christine (Macy) and James Siemiatkoski of Shelton and daughters Jennifer and Kelly (Daniel) and great-granddaughter Grace; Cheryl and Matthew Middlemass of Shelton and son Matthew II and daughter Lauren; Jennifer (Macy) and Mark Gerson of Shelton and sons Jayson and Blake and daughter Jillian; Michael Macy of Shelton; her sister Roberta Grich of Clinton, her brother John Duffy of Stratford, her brother Edward and Susan Duffy of Florida, her brother Joseph and Beth of New York, numerous nieces and nephews, and her lifelong best friend Mary Hakey of Shelton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday the 28th at 11:30am at St. Lawrence Parish located on 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton, CT. The burial will be private at a later date.



