Elsie Mayer Miezejewski, age 92, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Edward Miezejewski, passed away April 3, 2019 in St. Vincent's MC. Elsie was born in Bridgeport on March 1, 1927 to the late Andrew and Mary (Pastir) Mayer and has been a lifelong Bridgeport resident. She was retired from the trust department at City Trust Savings Bank. Survivors include her devoted sons, Kenneth Miezejewski of California, and Andrew Miezejewski of Bridgeport. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, April 10th at 9:45 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 4- 7 p.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 7, 2019