Elsie W. Petrizzo
Elsie W. Petrizzo, age 96, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Anthony Petrizzo, passed away on July 27, 2019 in Shelton Lakes Health Center. Elsie was born in Wallingford, Vermont on September 19, 1922 to the late Walter and Margaret (Sullivan) Wade and has been a longtime area resident. She was retired from Remington Rand. Survivors include 2 sisters-in-law, Anna Wade of Stratford and Ramona Wade of Vermont, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Monday, August 5th at 10 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Elsie's family on Monday from 9-10 a.m. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019