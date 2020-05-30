Elsie Reilly
Elsie Reilly, age 98, of Oxford entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late William J. Reilly. Elsie was born in Fairfield on September 11, 1921 daughter of the late Anna Kulhay. She was a manager in the Human Resources Department at Baird Machine Company in Stratford before her retirement. Elsie was musically gifted. She taught herself to play seven instruments and had an angelic voice. She was a member of the Derby Senior Center. Elsie was the beloved sister-in-law of Therese Reilly whom she resided with along with her cherished niece Maggie and great great niece Ava. She is also survived by her nieces, Kathy Kophetch, Susan Brolet, Mary Kelly and Judy McGuire and a nephew Brian Connolly and his wife Dottie. Elsie was predeceased by a brother, Elmer Kulhay and his late wife Marge, a sister Annette Zackrison Smith, a brother-in-law Edmund A. Reilly, Jr., two sister-in-laws, Agnes Connolly and Helen Kelly, a niece Therese June and a nephew Robert Connolly. Due to the covid pandemic, her memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced at St. Mary Church. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Elsie Reilly, age 98, of Oxford entered into rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late William J. Reilly. Elsie was born in Fairfield on September 11, 1921 daughter of the late Anna Kulhay. She was a manager in the Human Resources Department at Baird Machine Company in Stratford before her retirement. Elsie was musically gifted. She taught herself to play seven instruments and had an angelic voice. She was a member of the Derby Senior Center. Elsie was the beloved sister-in-law of Therese Reilly whom she resided with along with her cherished niece Maggie and great great niece Ava. She is also survived by her nieces, Kathy Kophetch, Susan Brolet, Mary Kelly and Judy McGuire and a nephew Brian Connolly and his wife Dottie. Elsie was predeceased by a brother, Elmer Kulhay and his late wife Marge, a sister Annette Zackrison Smith, a brother-in-law Edmund A. Reilly, Jr., two sister-in-laws, Agnes Connolly and Helen Kelly, a niece Therese June and a nephew Robert Connolly. Due to the covid pandemic, her memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced at St. Mary Church. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby is entrusted with her arrangements. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.