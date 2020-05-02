Elsie Rock Doyle
Elsie (Booth) Rock Doyle, age 101, wife of the late Harrison T. Doyle, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1919 to Police Sergeant William E. and Marion (Reh) Booth. Growing up in Bridgeport, Elsie attended St. Charles Elementary School, Hall Middle School and graduated both Warren G Harding High School, as well as the Booth & Bayliss Secretarial School. She worked in the Advertising Department for the General Electric Corporation and in the Air Service Command during World War II. She was secretary to the Principle of Bloomfield, Connecticut High School, and for 25 years was Administrative Assistant to the Director of Special Education for the Paramus, New Jersey Public School system. Elsie volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, a Nurse's Aide at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood NJ and in Telecommunications for Bridgeport Hospital. She was also Secretary of the House and Garden Club of Eastern Fairfield County for several years. Of her many interests including playing the piano and ballroom dancing, she loved animals, particularly Boston Terrier Bulldogs. Over many years she owned 15 of the breed, the last being her beloved "Murphy". Throughout her life, Elsie also enjoyed international travel, having visited numerous countries on every continent (with the exception of Antarctica) in the world. Elsie is survived by her son William Booth Rock and his wife Jamie of Stratford; grandchildren Joel Rock and his wife Vanessa of Fairfield; Sean Dillon and wife Yvonne of Bridgeport; and Carolyn Clauss of Florida. She is also survived by great grandchildren Siena, Ava and Alexander Rock; Chance, Liam and Oliver Dillon. In addition to her husband Harrison. Elsie was also predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Mary Rock and her brother Ray Paul Booth. Due to current health concerns, all services are private. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.