Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Emerick Malik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emerick Albert Malik


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emerick Albert Malik Obituary
Emerick A. Malik
Emerick Albert Malik, age 92, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Center. Born in Bridgeport on April 27, 1927, he was a son of the late Emerick and Mary Merva Malik. A proud U.S. Navy veteran, he had served honorably during World War II. He was later employed by the U.S. Postal service as a letter carrier before his retirement with many years of dedicated service. Emerick was a devoted caretaker to his mother, putting her first and foremost in his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his devoted sister-in-law, Rosemary Malik, his nephew, Edward P. Malik, his niece, Kathleen Malik Chagnon, great-nieces, Nicole Malik, Meghan Rios (Mario Rios), Colleen Chagnon, great-nephew, Charles E. Chagnon, several cousins and Bill his friend of over 50 years. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward E. Malik and Michael J. Malik.
Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date once we can gather together to celebrate Emerick's life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emerick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -