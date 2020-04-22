|
|
Emerick A. Malik
Emerick Albert Malik, age 92, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Center. Born in Bridgeport on April 27, 1927, he was a son of the late Emerick and Mary Merva Malik. A proud U.S. Navy veteran, he had served honorably during World War II. He was later employed by the U.S. Postal service as a letter carrier before his retirement with many years of dedicated service. Emerick was a devoted caretaker to his mother, putting her first and foremost in his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his devoted sister-in-law, Rosemary Malik, his nephew, Edward P. Malik, his niece, Kathleen Malik Chagnon, great-nieces, Nicole Malik, Meghan Rios (Mario Rios), Colleen Chagnon, great-nephew, Charles E. Chagnon, several cousins and Bill his friend of over 50 years. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edward E. Malik and Michael J. Malik.
Due to concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date once we can gather together to celebrate Emerick's life. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 23, 2020