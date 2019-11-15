|
|
Emery Hanak
Emery Hanak, age 87, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Elizabeth Szommer Hanak, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Emery grew up in Pacin, Hungary. He graduated from Teacher's College in Eger, Hungary. He participated in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and escaped to Austria where he taught refugees for a year. Emery immigrated to the United States in 1957 and settled in Cleveland. He went back to school and studied to become a machine-tool designer. He lived in Los Angeles in his youth before settling down permanently in Connecticut. Emery was always designing and inventing parts for machines and tools and spent many hours at his draft table and later on the computer trying to improve existing products, even after he retired. He worked for Bridgeport Machines, Heim Bearings, and Mossberg. Emery was an avid gardener and very proud of the tomatoes and peppers he grew. He enjoyed playing the piano and could play many pieces by ear. In addition to his wife Elizabeth, survivors include his daughter, Andrea Hanak Reyes and son-in-law, Benjamin Reyes of New York City. His nephew, George Hanak, MD, his wife Zita and their children, Christopher, Claudia, Cynthia, and Matthew of Wesley Chapel, FL. His nephew Joseph Hanak, MD of Boston, MA. His niece, Clara Hanak of Rockland, MA. His sister-in-law, Klara O. Hanak of Norwell, MA. His sister-in-law, Margaret Jacquier of Fairfield, CT and her son Bela Jacquier of Gray Court, SC. Emery is also survived by numerous relatives in Hungary. Services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Donations in his memory can be made to the . The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare for all their care and support in the last months of his life. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019